Metamora Township High Fining Students For Vaping

(From 25 News)–School officials in Metamora Township are cracking down on vaping. In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the high school’s Assistant Principal’s stated they would be issuing ordinance tickets through the school resource officer. The school held an informational meeting for students about the dangers of vaping last fall. However, they haven’t seen enough action to stop kids from vaping. So they are implementing the fine.

MTHS students we spoke with said the school already bans vaping. Now if you’re caught in possession of a device or vaping you can get a $25 ticket. They said the only real change to the policy from their perspective is the addition of a monetary fine.

The school declined to comment on the policy change. But in their letter is says the change is to “warn the students of the impact these products can have.” It is unclear if the school will be administering tickets for students caught with regular cigarettes or smokeless tobacco products.

E-cigarettes and vapor pens can be easily concealed and some look a lot like USB thumb drives. They don’t contain most harmful chemicals in tobacco, but they do contain the addictive component, nicotine.