Metamora Village Board Has Terminated Chief Of Police

(25 News)–The now former Metamora Chief of Police Micheal Todd was a member of the department since 2003 and chief for 12 years until Tuesday night.

Todd had been put on administrative leave and last week news partner 25 News reported that the village had been looking into how to cut costs specifically with their department’s K9 Unit. They ultimately decided to keep the dog but drop the chief and make the K9 handler the acting chief.

Metamora Mayor Ken Maurer said the board lost confidence in Todd and they felt he could have handled certain, unspecified, situations better.

Many came up during public comment including the Metamora Fire Chief Mike Sluga.

“Everybody is kind of kept in the dark I don’t know what the allegations are or whatever it is their reasoning is for possibly terminating Chief Todd but I think he’s done a great things for the village,” Sluga said.

Others there did not agree with Sluga.

“I don’t think the community is aware of, well I know for a fact that the community is not aware everything that has led up to this, no body outside of that room aside from a few people would probably know. It’s definitely in the best interest of the community that this has happened this evening,” Metamora resident Josh Kecherside said.

Exactly why the board voted to remove Todd was never mentioned as they adjourned their meeting after the vote.

Maurer told news partner 25 News that just because Tim Ford, the now acting chief, is in that position at the moment that does not mean he will be the new police chief as the village may or may not conduct a staffing search.