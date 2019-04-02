Methodist College Forums Focused On Addiction

Addiction is a complex medical disease.

Dr. Kirk Moberg, the Executive Director for the Illinois Institute for Addiction Recovery, and a nationally recognized expert on addiction,

says the best way to understand it is to use an infectious disease model.

“With addiction we have a certain sub-set of drugs which are addictive. Not all drugs are addictive. In fact, most of them are not. And, then we have a group of people that are susceptible,” Moberg said.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that 50 to 60-percent of addiction is genetic, but environmental factors play into it as well.

“People can be born with a predisposition to addiction. But, that’s not the norm. Typically, most people would have to go through repeated exposure to the drugs before they get addicted,” Moberg said.

Moberg says you can think of addiction fitting into three categories.

“One, there’s physiologic. Where you have the withdrawal and the tollerance. And, a lot of people understand that. And, then there’s compulsive behavior. But, there’s also negative consequences that have to be part of it,” Moberg said.

Moberg says relapse is a part of the disease. But, it is also a lesson in dealing with addiction in the future.

“Sometimes, an event like getting a DUI, leads to someone getting into treatment. Sometimes, it’s family’s ongoing nudges that get them in the door,” Moberg said.

Methodist College is hosting a free community awareness event, “Identifying the Signs of Substance Use in Teens”, Thursday, April 25 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Methodist College is located at 7600 N. Academic Drive in Peoria.

The Methodist College Department of Continuing Education is hosting the 3rd annual Wellness Forum, “Addiction: Staying Current On A Complex Medical Disease”, Friday, April 26 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m on campus.

