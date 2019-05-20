Michael Reagan To Speak At Eureka College

Michael Reagan will deliver the keynote address at the 2019 Ronald W. Reagan Memorial Ceremony at Eureka College.

Michael Reagan, a Republican strategist and author, is the son of Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman.

The ceremony will commemorate the 15th anniversary of the death of Ronald Reagan, who graduated from Eureka College in 1932. Michael Reagan became an Honorary EC Alum in April.

The ceremony is hosted by The Ronald W. Reagan Society, and will take place at the Ronald W. Reagan Peace Garden on Wednesday June 5, at 9:30 a.m.

There is no charge to attend the event, and it will be followed by a complimentary breakfast.

If it rains, the ceremony will be held in the Moser Lobby of the Donald B. Cerf Center.