Mid Week Recipe: Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta

This seems to be super easy! It’s cold out, it’s the middle of the week, so something warm and simple is exactly what we all need. It only takes 10 minutes to prep. Here are the ingredients:

1 16 ounce package uncooked rotini pasta

1 22 ounce jar Alfredo sauce (about 2 ½ cups)

3 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 cups diced rotisserie chicken or other diced cooked chicken

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 4 ounce jar diced roasted red peppers, drained (about ½ cup)

½ cup minced sun-dried tomatoes in oil drained

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1 cup shredded mozzarella or Italian blend cheese

HERE’S the link to the full recipe!