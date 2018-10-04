Mid Week Recipe – Hot Antipasto Subs

These are SOOO Delicious and filling! Super easy recipe for Sunday football games, too.
The ingredients:
- 1/4 cup horseradish mustard
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 4 hoagie buns, split
- 1 cup fresh arugula or baby spinach
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 1/4 pound thinly sliced deli ham
- 1/4 pound thinly sliced hard salami
- 1 jar (7-1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained
- 1/4 cup roasted sweet red pepper strips
- 1/4 cup sliced ripe olives
Get the recipe HERE