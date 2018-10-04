Mid Week Recipe – Hot Antipasto Subs

These are SOOO Delicious and filling! Super easy recipe for Sunday football games, too.

The ingredients:

1/4 cup horseradish mustard

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

4 hoagie buns, split

1 cup fresh arugula or baby spinach

4 slices provolone cheese

1/4 pound thinly sliced deli ham

1/4 pound thinly sliced hard salami

1 jar (7-1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained

1/4 cup roasted sweet red pepper strips

1/4 cup sliced ripe olives

Get the recipe HERE