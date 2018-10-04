Mid Week Recipe – Hot Antipasto Subs

These are SOOO Delicious and filling! Super easy recipe for Sunday football games, too.

The ingredients:

 

  • 1/4 cup horseradish mustard
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 hoagie buns, split
  • 1 cup fresh arugula or baby spinach
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 1/4 pound thinly sliced deli ham
  • 1/4 pound thinly sliced hard salami
  • 1 jar (7-1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1/4 cup roasted sweet red pepper strips
  • 1/4 cup sliced ripe olives

Get the recipe HERE

 

 

Comments