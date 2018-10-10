Mid Week Recipe – Keto Meatloaf Recipe

YEP! You read that right! This is a KETO recipe! And it’s soo delicious. IF you’re like me, and see a bunch of ingredients, you tend to get overwhelmed, but don’t. Because you, generally, combine all the ingredients and then wait. Here’s the list of supplies you need:

Cooking spray

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. chili powder

2 lb. ground beef

1 c. shredded cheddar

1/2 c. almond flour

1/4 c. grated Parmesan

2 eggs

1 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 thin strips bacon