Mid Week Recipe – Slow Cooker Tater Tot Casserole

Oh man this sounds so good!! It includes ground beef, taco seasoning, corn, salsa….such a great take on a classic! Here’s the list of ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
  • 1 cup salsa, homemade or store-bought
  • 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
  • 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix
  • 1 (10-ounce) can mild enchilada sauce
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen tater tots
  • 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

And HERE’S the entire recipe!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joke of the Week! Mid Week Recipe – Chicken Marsala! Mid Week Recipe – Mexican Lasagna! Dr. Brian Curtis Speaks With Steph About Secondary Asphixiation Mid Week Recipe – Beer Can Chicken Mid Week Recipe – Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza!
Comments