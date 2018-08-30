Mid Week Recipe – Slow Cooker Tater Tot Casserole

Oh man this sounds so good!! It includes ground beef, taco seasoning, corn, salsa….such a great take on a classic! Here’s the list of ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted

1 cup salsa, homemade or store-bought

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained

1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix

1 (10-ounce) can mild enchilada sauce

1 (16-ounce) package frozen tater tots

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

And HERE’S the entire recipe!