Mid Week Recipe – White Chicken Chili!

I LOVE a good chili recipe! Normally, I make mine with turkey. I haven’t tried chicken yet…this will be perfect for this weekend! Let me know if you end up making it!
Ingredients include:
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
2 (4.5 oz.) cans green chilies
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thirds
5 c. low-sodium chicken broth
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 (15 oz.) cans white beans
1 1/2 c. frozen corn
1/2 c. sour cream
Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish
1/4 c. shredded Monterey jack
1/4 c. crushed tortilla chips
Get the entire recipe HERE