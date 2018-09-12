Mid Week Recipe – White Chicken Chili!

I LOVE a good chili recipe! Normally, I make mine with turkey. I haven’t tried chicken yet…this will be perfect for this weekend! Let me know if you end up making it!

Ingredients include:

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

2 (4.5 oz.) cans green chilies

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thirds

5 c. low-sodium chicken broth

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 (15 oz.) cans white beans

1 1/2 c. frozen corn

1/2 c. sour cream

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

1/4 c. shredded Monterey jack

1/4 c. crushed tortilla chips