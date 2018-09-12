Mid Week Recipe – White Chicken Chili!

I LOVE a good chili recipe! Normally, I make mine with turkey. I haven’t tried chicken yet…this will be perfect for this weekend! Let me know if you end up making it!

Ingredients include:

1 tbsp.  extra-virgin olive oil
1  small yellow onion, diced
1  jalapeño, seeded and minced
2  cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp.  oregano
1/2 tsp.  ground cumin
(4.5 oz.) cans green chilies
3  boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thirds
5 c.  low-sodium chicken broth
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
(15 oz.) cans white beans
1 1/2 c.  frozen corn
1/2 c. sour cream
Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish
1/4 c.  shredded Monterey jack
1/4 c.  crushed tortilla chips
Get the entire recipe HERE 
