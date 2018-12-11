Missing Marines Declared Deceased

The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the end of search and rescue operations for five Marines missing following last week’s military air crash off the coast of Japan and has declared them deceased.

While there has been no official release of names from the Marines, the missing includes Daniel Baker, 21, of Tremont.

The Marine Corps says the next-of-kin of the five deceased Marines have been notified.

Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, Commanding General, III MEF, in a statement posted on Facebook Monday night said, “After an update from the Joint Personnel Recovery Center, and a review of available information, I have made the determination to end the search and rescue operations for the crew of our KC-130J aircraft which was involved in a mishap off the southern coast of Japan and to declare that these Marines are deceased. Every possible effort was made to recover our crew and I hope the families of these selfless Americans will find comfort in the incredible efforts made by U.S., Japanese and Australian forces during the search.”

“The KC-130J flight data and cockpit voice recorders have not been located at this time, making it premature to speculate about wreckage recovery,” Smith said. “Every member of the III MEF family mourns this loss and stands alongside the families of the fallen in this terrible moment. We remain, Semper Fidelis.”

The Marine Corps had earlier said an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet and a KC-130 Hercules refueling aircraft collided during training about 2 a.m. Thursday after taking off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima. Seven crew members included two in the F/A-18 and five in the KC-130.

The F/A-18 crew members were recovered. Captain Jahmar Resilard, 28, of Miramar, Florida was found dead, the other crew member was last reported in fair condition.

The KC-130 Hercules was assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, (VMGR-152, call sign “Sumo”), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The F/A-18 Hornet involved was assigned to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242. The Marine Corps said it is not confirmed that aerial refueling was ongoing when the mishap occurred.

“All of us in the Sumo family are extremely saddened following the announcement of the conclusion of search and rescue operations,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Mitchell Maury, commanding officer of VMGR-152. “We know this difficult decision was made after all resources were exhausted in the vigorous search of our Marines. Our thoughts are heavy and our prayers are with all the family and friends of all five aircrew.”

The Marine Corps said the circumstances of the “mishap” are currently under investigation.