MLK Day Speaker Adds Q&A To Peoria Event

Organizers of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon have announced audience members will have a chance to ask questions of the keynote speaker.

Valerie Jarrett, former advisor to President Barack Obama, will speak at the event Jan. 21 at the Peoria Civic Center, which is sponsored by Public Employees for Community Concerns.

Organizers have announced Jarrett has agreed to add a 15-minute question and answer session with audience members at the conclusion of her speech.

Jarrett is currently a senior advisor for the Obama Foundation and a senior distinguished fellow at the University of Chicago Law School.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available HERE. Questions may be addressed by calling 309-453-4070.

Past speakers have included Dr. Maya Angelou, James Earl Jones, Martin Luther King III, Ambassador Andrew Young, Danny Glover, Harry Belafonte, Condoleezza Rice, Patti LaBelle and Tamron Hall.

Public Employees for Community Concerns is a group of African-American City of Peoria employees who joined together to try to enlighten and empower African-Americans and the community as a whole. The group’s mission statement is to provide an extension of local government to the minority community, promote networking among public employees, facilitate and advocate discussion of the community’s concerns and increase the visibility of public employees within the community.