Mom Calls Cops To Wake Her Son Up For School, Have Explosive Fights With Your Spouse–You’ll Both Live Longer, and Are Hot Dogs Actually Tacos?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1. Every morning around this country, we’d estimate there are around 80 million parents struggling to wake up their kids for school. And somehow, as far as we know, this has never happened before . . .

A woman named Crystal Towns from Grand Blanc Township, Michigan was trying to wake up her 14-year-old son Zachary for school last week. Apparently it was a major struggle for them every day. But this time it was SO bad that . . . she wound up calling the COPS for help.

More specifically, she called the cop who works as the resource officer at her son’s school . . . and he actually came to the house and picked Zachary up.

Crystal says she hopes her son learned a lesson. And maybe he really did . . . he told reporters, quote, “I don’t think I should’ve pushed my mom’s limits.”

2. Good news and bad news. The good news: If you get into lots of LOUD, EXPLOSIVE fights with your significant other, that might mean you’ll live a longer life. The bad news? Um . . . that just means more years of horrible fights?

According to a new study out of the University of Arizona, couples that have blow-out fights are the most likely to live longer. The researchers say the key is that both of you have the same approach to handling your issues.

So if you have massive fights, that’s good. If you both just suppress your anger, that’s not QUITE as good, but it’s still pretty good. But if one of you usually bottles it up and the other one usually explodes, that’s bad . . . because it adds stress to both of your lives, and increases both of your chances of dying sooner.

3. There’s been an eternal debate on the Internet over whether hot dogs are sandwiches. And a few days back, the “Washington Post” decided to pour gasoline on that debate by adding a new option.

They say a HOT DOG is actually a TACO.

Think about it. When you break it down to the absolute core, a sandwich is two pieces of any starch with any filling in between. So a hot dog shouldn’t really qualify because it’s a filling between just one, folded starch. But that SHOULD make a hot dog a taco, since it fits that definition better: Filling inside of a folded starch.

And here’s one more “food that’s really another food” to blow your mind for the day: Vanilla soy lattes are really three-bean soup. And, here are a few more— Enchiladas are sushi . . . cherry pie is a bread bowl . . . a corn dog is a calzone . . . a jelly donut is a calzone . . . and fried rice is a salad.