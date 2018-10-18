More Bucks for Britney, Another “award” for Chicago, and More Unmarried Parents Than Ever Before

Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- More bucks for Britney. Britney Spears is going to make a “big announcement” on Ellen today. Word is she’ll be announcing a brand new Las Vegas residency that will make her the highest paid entertainer on the Vegas strip. Starting in December, she’ll make $507,000 per show for her new gig at The Park MGM Hotel. That breaks Celine Dion’s old record of getting $476,000 per night.
- It’s another dubious four-peat for Chicago. Pest control firm Orkin is out with it’s annual list of the “rattiest cities in America,” and for the 4th straight year, Chicago is at the top of that list. LA is #2, and New York is #3. Congrats to The Windy Ratty City.
- More babies are being more to unmarried parents in the U.S. than ever before…it’s up to 40%. That number was 10% in 1970.