More Layoffs At Journal Star

Peoria Journal Star columnist Phil Luciano took to his personal Facebook page to announce layoffs from the paper’s newsroom.

Luciano said four newsroom employees will be terminated – political reporter Chris Kaergard, sports reporter Aaron Ferguson, reporter Thomas Bruch and copy editor Shannon Countryman. Additionally, reporter Wes Huett will be laid off Sept. 21.

Luciano says these layoffs are on the heels of other employee layoffs in recent weeks, including education reporter Pam Adams, editorial page editor Mike Bailey and assistant city editor Brad Erickson. Luciano says sports editor Kirk Wessler accepted a buyout.

Luciano says on his social media post, “The Peoria Newspaper Guild tried to find reasonable alternatives and compromises, including the transitioning of employees to other, necessary work now going undone. We were told no – five employees had to be terminated.”

“Not only do these cuts decimate our ability to cover and report local news,” Luciano said, “but we do so now (among a great many losses in recent times) with no sports editor, copy editor or opinions editor – and this at the largest newspaper in downstate Illinois.”

“There was no need for these terminations, except to increase the bottom line of a corporation already solidly in the black,” Luciano said.

There has been no comment from Journal Star President and Publisher Paul Gaier or GateHouse Media.

