More Secret Santa Good Deeds, Were You Naughty or Nice on Twitter This Year? and Woman Reunited With Long Lost Wedding Ring

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

Another day, another anonymous Secret Santa helping people out. For the fourth year in a row, someone in Idaho is handing out big checks to people for the holidays. And this year, they’re giving away a QUARTER-OF-A-MILLION BUCKS. They’re working with a local TV station and asking viewers to nominate people who DESERVE help. The only conditions are you can’t nominate yourself, and the person has to live in east Idaho. They’re accepting names up until Christmas. But they’re already handing money out.

Last week, they surprised a single dad named Dakota Nelson, who lost his wife of 17 years this past fall. She was only 38, but collapsed in their garage back in July, and then passed away in September. And she left SEVEN KIDS behind. Obviously it’s all been incredibly hard on Dakota and their kids, including financially. So SEVERAL people nominated him. And last week, a reporter surprised him with $2,000 in gift cards, plus a check for EIGHT GRAND. He got pretty emotional and wanted to know who to thank. Then he broke down when they told him the gift was anonymous.

There’s also a GoFundMe that was set up by his wife’s sister when she collapsed. Last we checked it was still active, if you’d like to contribute.

2. Spoiler alert: If you use Twitter in the toxic way that most people use Twitter, you’re not going to like this. A company called Zopa.com just created a tool that looks at your tweets for the year to figure out if you were “naughty” or “nice.” You just enter your Twitter name, and it analyzes everything you wrote to figure out which list you belong on. And to answer the most obvious question . . . Twitter’s most prominent user, President Trump, scored 78% naughty. You can check out the tool by Googling “zopa naughty nice ‘

3. A New Jersey woman who accidentally flushed her wedding ring down the toilet 9 years ago recently got the thrill of her life when it was recovered from a an underground pipe. She had once asked the city to help her find the ring, but, thinking it was gone forever, they declined. A few days ago, she found a note on her door telling her to call the City Department of Public Works. Turns out a city worker had indeed found her ring, stuck in the mud of a pipe outside her house. A Christmas miracle.