More Snow For Central Illinois

The landscape should not look like what is pictured above, but more snow is, indeed, in the forecast.

Possibly an inch or two of accumulation in some areas surrounding Peoria after midnight Saturday night through noon Sunday.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorolgist Chuck Collins says although there will not be as much snow in the immediate Peoria area, strong north winds will result in visibility problems.

Collins says areas north of I-74 will see lesser amounts, but areas south, including St. Louis, could get as much as five inches.

“By the way, if you’re counting, we’ve seen nearly 31 inches of snow in Peoria this season since November, that’s nearly 10 inches above normal,” Collins said.

Behind the snow, more cold weather.

“Temperatures will take a tumble to around zero if not below zero Sunday night,” Collins said. “North winds 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 25, will create wind chills ranging from 15 to 25 below by Monday morning.”