More Snow On The Way Through The Weekend

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Peoria area through Friday morning.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says snow will overspread our area Thursday morning and continue most of the day.

Snow accumulations will range from 2-3 inches locally, but the snow may change to freezing drizzle late Thursday night, creating a light glaze on top of the snow.

“Roller coaster weather continues on the weekend with freezing drizzle Saturday morning changing over to rain and possible thunderstorms with locally heavy rain Saturday afternoon, with frozen ground that could mean flooding issues,” Collins said.

