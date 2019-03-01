Morton Advances To IHSA Class 3A Title Game

Senior guard Tenley Dowell scored 23 points leading three players in double figures as Morton (32-3) defeated LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) 65-51 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A girls state basketball tournament in Normal.

The Potters will play Glenbard South (27-7) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena. Glenbard South defeated Springfield Griffin 32-27 in the other semifinal matchup.

Dowell was 8-for-9 at the free throw line and also collected 8 rebounds and two assists in the win.

Joining Dowell in double figures were junior guard Lindsey Dullard with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. Dullard was 7-for-8 at the charity stripe as Morton as a team converted 22-of-28 free throw attempts.

Freshman forward Katie Krupa also had 17 points along with four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal.

Dowell, Dullard and Krupa combined for all but eight of Morton’s 65 points.

Morton shot 60 percent from the field in the second half as the Potters outpaced Nazareth Academy 19-12 in the third quarter after having only a 23-18 lead at the half. Morton outrebounded Nazareth Academy 38-23.

Senior guard Annie Stritzel led the Roadrunners with 21 points while junior guard Kaylen Evans added 19.

Morton advances to the Class 3A title game for the fourth time in five years. The Potters won back-to-back-to-back titles 2015-17. Peoria Richwoods won the Class 3A championship last year.