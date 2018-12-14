Morton Band Director Will Still Teach At High School

(From 25 News)–On Thursday, Morton band members received a memo from Morton School District No. 709 about what will happen to their longtime band director, Jeff Neavor.

The letter obtained by 25 News said Neavor will be allowed to continue teaching at Morton High School, but will no longer be the band director after 18 years on the job. It said Neavor will assist with the transition and orientation of a new band leader.

The memo also said, “There will be no disciplinary action taken against Jeff Neavor.”

This comes after the Morton School Board announced that Neavor would be reassigned because of an alleged “inappropriate relationship with an employee whom he was a supervisor to.” The actions fall in violation of the school board’s policy.