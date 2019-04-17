Morton Business Destroyed By Fire

A Morton industrial building appears to be a total loss.

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to Morton’s Test Development Innovators, located at 361 Erie Avenue, around 2 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a working fire.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the top of the building when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelley said crews were still dousing the flames at 7:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from Deer Creek, East Peoria, North Pekin, Tremont and Washington assisted the Morton Fire Department in fighting the fire.

There was no indication how long TDI will be closed. It employs 24 people in Morton.