Morton Celebrates Class 3A Girls Basketball Title

The Morton girls basketball team brings home its ISHA Class 3A state championship trophy.

The Potters completed a 33-3 season Saturday with a 35-21 win over Glenbard South in the title game at Redbird Arena in Normal. The team proudly brought the trophy home during a victory celebration Sunday at the Morton High School gym, known as “The Potterdome.”

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

It’s the fourth state championship in the last five years for Morton, which won back-to-back-to-back titles in 2015-17 before Peoria Richwoods won the title last year.

“We hated the way we ended it last year, said senior forward Tenley Dowell, who will play next year at Butler. “We were super motivated throughout the whole season. We knew we had to go out and work hard every game. We knew we had a pretty good team, we thought we could do it.”

Three state championships has yet to sink in for Dowell.

“It’s a great accomplishment. Not too many people can say they’ve done that,” Dowell said. “We haven’t gotten much sleep lately. It will definitely start to sink in as the week goes on.”

This also the fourth championship in five years for Morton head coach Bob Becker who’s career record is 478-179 in 20 years at Morton.

“It’s a fun one this year because these kids are a lot fun,” Becker said. “They joke around, they’re loose, they keep me loose.”

“This does not happen unless they are team first,” Becker said. “Not everybody can be first team, but everybody can be team first. That’s what this group of people, coaches and players, completely are.”

Becker said the hard part of the season was when his daughter, starting junior guard Maddy Becker, was lost for the season with an injury suffered during the semifinal game of the sectional tournament.

“It broke my heart as a coach and as a dad. But the rest of the team wasn’t going to let one of its sisters down,” Becker said.

“These kids can teach all of us something,” Becker said. “We are teammates in this world, and if we control our attitude, our effort and we can be the best teammate with each other this place can be an unbelievable world. And we can be champs in life.”

“This team is going to be champs in life because of who they are, what they stand for, the habits that they’ve built. I’m completely proud,” Becker said.

Following the ceremony the team gathered to sign team pictures for crowd that gathered for the celebration.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond