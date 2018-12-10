Most Popular Dog Names of 2018

We’ve talked about the most popular baby names….And now, the website Rover.com just put out its annual list of the most popular dog names of the year. And it’s kind of ironic, since the name “Rover” didn’t even make the list.

The top name for male dogs this year is . . . Max. And the rest of the top 10 are: Charlie . . . Cooper . . . Buddy . . . Jack . . . Rocky . . . Duke . . . Bear . . . Tucker . . . and Oliver.

The top name for female dogs this year is . . . Bella. And the rest of the top 10 are: Lucy . . . Luna . . . Daisy . . . Lola . . . Sadie . . . Molly . . . Bailey . . . Maggie . . . and Stella.

Rover.com also noticed increases in retro names like Minnie, Pearl, and Willie . . . in pop culture names like Cardi, Drax, Loki, and Bane . . . and in Royal Family names like Sophie, George, and Charlotte.

Do you know of any names for dogs that are unique or really unusual?