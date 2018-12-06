Most Popular iPhone Apps of the Year, Having a Terrible Boss Could be Good For You, and “Celebrity Deathmatch” Is Coming Back!

Here are today’s Three Things to Know

1. Apple just released a list of the most popular iPhone apps of the year . . . but really, they’re just kind of a power ranking for how all the different major social media companies are doing.

Here are the 10 apps that were downloaded the most this year . . .

1. YouTube. 2. Instagram. 3. Snapchat. 4. Facebook Messenger. 5. Facebook. 6. Bitmoji. 7. Netflix. 8. Google Maps. 9. Gmail. 10. Spotify. Twitter came in 20th so . . . ouch for Twitter. And the most downloaded game of the year was “Fortnite”.

2. According to a new study out of the University of Central Florida, if you have a bad boss, it could make you a GREAT BOSS one day down the road. And it’s because we see everything they do that’s horrible . . . and then, once we’re in charge, we make sure not to repeat those same mistakes.

3. We must not be the only ones that watched this show…Over a decade after it last aired, MTV is bringing back “Celebrity Deathmatch”. That’s the Claymation series where celebrities wrestle each other . . . and usually obliterate each other. ICE CUBE is onboard as the host. They did six seasons of the show between 1998 and 2007. MTV Studios is producing the new version, but it’s not clear if it’ll air on MTV or not. It could end up on a streaming service. But either way, it’s expected to hit sometime next year.

“Entertainment Weekly” posted a few CURRENT celebrity match-ups they’d like to see.

The best ones they came up with are:

. . . Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

. . . President Trump vs. Kim Jong-Un

. . . Whoopi Goldberg vs. Roseanne

. . . and Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian.