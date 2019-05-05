Motorcycle Accident Victim Identified

An East Peoria woman who died as a result of a motorcycle accident near Morton has been identified.

The Peoria County Coroner says Marissa Cumbie, 55, was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 2:14 p.m. Saturday.

Tazewell County sheriff’s deputies located Cumbie unresponsive by her motorcycle at 10:07 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Jefferson Ave. A passerby had discovered the accident and called 911.

The coroner says Cumbie died of severe head and chest trauma. Toxicology results were negative. Cumbie was not wearing a helmet.