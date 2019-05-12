Mueller Report: They Want To Hear From Him

(AP) – For nearly two years, the nation watched and waited as special counsel Robert Mueller investigated President Donald Trump and his campaign for potential collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.

The release of a redacted version of Mueller’s 448-page report last month offered a long-awaited moment of closure for many – and an utterly unsatisfying cliffhanger for plenty of others.

Many still wonder just what Mueller was trying to say and what he really thinks, particularly on the question of obstruction, where the document drew no conclusion.

That uncertainty has given partisans on both sides an opening to frame Mueller’s findings to their liking and left many Americans scratching their heads about what to believe and whom to trust.

And they want to hear directly from Mueller himself.