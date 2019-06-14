Murder Suspect’s Bond Set At $2 Million

One of two people charged with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Peoria makes an appearance in Peoria County Court.

Bond was set at $2 million for Doyle Nelson, 18. Nelson and a 14-year-old boy are each charged with two counts of first degree murder for the killing of Zarious Fair Wednesday in the 700 block of East Frye.

Nelson is not believed to be the triggerman, but faces the charges because he was legally accountable.

The Journal Star reports a witness told authorities Nelson and the 14-year-old ran up from behind Fair demanding items. The juvenile shot Fair three times because Fair had nothing to hand over.

Fair was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center around 20 minutes after the incident from gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and pelvis.