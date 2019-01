(25 News) — Court records show the trials for the two men, accused of murdering a Princeville couple in October, have been delayed .

Jose Ramirez and Matthew Roberts face first degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of Jose’s parents, Susan Brill De Ramirez, and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

Both worked at Bradley University.

Their bodies were found in the Spoon River.

No trial date has been set, but both are due back in Peoria County Court on a motion hearing on Tuesday, January 22nd.