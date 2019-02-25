MVC Honors Bradley Basketball, Baseball Players

(From Bradley University) – Bradley University sophomore men’s basketball player Elijah Childs and senior centerfielder Andy Shadid have been named Missouri Valley Conference Players of the Week in the respective sports.

Childs tallied 18.5 points and 11.0 rebounds against Drake and Evansville, shooting 57.1 percent from the field with three blocks and three assists. He scored a career-best 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting versus the first-place Bulldogs on Tuesday before adding his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 boards versus the Purple Aces.

The forward also collected the weekly accolade on Nov. 26 after leading the Braves to the 2018 Cancun Challenge title. He is the first Brave with multiple Valley Player of the Week honors in the same season since Andrew Warren in 2010-11 and is the first underclassmen in the conference to earn the accolade twice in five years.

During his sophomore campaign, Childs leads the Braves with 8.1 rebounds and 40 total blocks, while ranking second with 12.2 points and 25 steals. He is on target to become the first Brave to average eight rebounds in a season since former NBA lottery pick Patrick O’Bryant in 2005-06.

Shadid, from Peoria Notre Dame High School, drove in the game-winning runs in the 10th inning during each of the team’s two wins last week.

In the opening day of the SAF Dirt Classic, Shadid helped the Braves (4-2) to a 5-3 win Thursday at Austin Peay by coming through with a 2-out, 2-run single in the top of the 10th inning. In the closing game of the weekend, Shadid again came through in the 10th inning, driving in the deciding run of a 2-1 victory at Middle Tennessee State with a 1-out triple.

Bradley’s fourth-year starter in center field, Shadid is Bradley’s active leader with 157 career games played, 54 extra-base hits and 97 RBI’s. He has been selected honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Conference after each of the least two seasons and he was named to the league’s All-Defense team in 2016 and 2018. The weekly honor is his first and he is Bradley’s first Valley Player of the Week since junior 3B Brendan Dougherty was recognized Feb. 19, 2018.