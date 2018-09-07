My Baby Ate Her Report Card

I thought this was supposed to happen later.

The old, classic story about the dog eating her homework. But alas, no.

Each day, our day car provider sends home a “report card”. It includes information about Brooklynne’s eating, napping, peeing, pooping…you know baby stuff.

My husband picks her up at night and places the folded up 8 x 10 piece of paper down in her car seat. Completely out of sight.

And it was out of mind and reach, well, until yesterday.

On the short 5 minute ride home, the baby ate her report card.

Keep in mind, this is the child that gags when eating the carrots, peas, and green beans that I have home-made for her.

Maybe she was craving carbs?