My Baby Ate Her Report Card

I thought this was supposed to happen later.
The old, classic story about the dog eating her homework. But alas, no.
Each day, our day car provider sends home a “report card”. It includes information about Brooklynne’s eating, napping, peeing, pooping…you know baby stuff.
My husband picks her up at night and places the folded up 8 x 10 piece of paper down in her car seat. Completely out of sight.
And it was out of mind and reach, well, until yesterday.
On the short 5 minute ride home, the baby ate her report card.
Keep in mind, this is the child that gags when eating the carrots, peas, and green beans that I have home-made for her.
Maybe she was craving carbs?