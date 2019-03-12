National Tournament Berth For ICC Women’s Basketball

The Illinois Central College basketball team has earned its second consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

The Cougars improved to 31-1 on the season with an 86-66 win over Lincoln Land Mar. 10, winning the Region 24 tournament.

ICC is the top-seeded team in the national tournament field and will play No. 16 seed North Platte (8-22) Mar. 19 at 6 p.m. in Harrison, Arkansas.

The Cougars are also ranked No. 1 in the current NJCAA Division II poll.

It will also be the third national tournament appearance in four years for the ICC women. The team finished fifth last year.

The Cougars are led by Region 24 Coach of the Year Carrie Redeker and three all-Region 24 players, including sophomore Abby Coates of Metamora, averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.