Naturalization Ceremony Begins New Chapter For Immigrants

(From 25 News)– One of the largest Naturalization Ceremonies in Central Illinois history happened at Bradley University on Tuesday.

Many were full of excitement as a new chapter began for immigrants from around the world here in Central Illinois. While there were some tears amongst the smiles, they are tears of pride and joy.

Two of those immigrants, Dory and Salwa Gabrayel, both from Lebanon, said their road to citizenship has not been an easy one. Dory’s has taken nearly two decades.

“It was very emotional, he’s been crying the whole time. Going through 17 years makes me very emotional, very fortunate for this country.”

Nearly 700 people were naturalized at the ceremony from 77 countries around the world.

The couple says while the process was long and required a lot of patience, the ceremony made it all worth it.

“I didn’t think it would be that emotional, you just remember all the years and sacrifices that you’ve done.”

Like many in their shoes, they left their country for a better life, a thought that brings Salwa to tears. Remembering the many opportunities she has in the states she would not have had back in Lebanon.

“They trust us in the U.S, They gave me lots of stuff like confidence, education, job.”

Most of all they are grateful for those who have embraced them, despite their differences.

“Nice people, welcoming people. These are our friends from the united states and they came here just for us, they left school, they left work, just to celebrate with us, A wonderful special moment. It’s a big day for us.”

They also got to register to vote for the first time, a chance that many say they will not take for granted and look forward to voting in the next election.

