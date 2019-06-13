Need Some Z’s? There’s an App For That

The often-repeated tip for a good night’s sleep is to leave your smartphone out of your bedroom. But while that may keep you from staying up to scroll mindlessly through Instagram, you’d be missing out on apps designed to help you sleep better.

Randy & Steph have info on five apps to try for a better night’s sleep:

1. Calm

Features “Sleep Stories” read by well-known voices like Matthew McConaughey’s, and are designed using cognitive behavorial therapy (CBT) to lull you to sleep. The app also offers guided meditations, music designed to help you relax and sleep and 10-minute guided stretching and mindful movement videos to help release tension in your body.

2. Sleep Cycle

This app analyzes your sleep and wakes you up when you’re feeling the most rested, instead of pulling you out of a deep, REM sleep.

3. SnoreLab

With the app running, you place your phone face down on your bedside table, where its mic records you sleeping. In the morning, it graphically shows your most significant snoring events and lets you listen to them. The pay version boasts many additional features.

4. Pillow

Like Sleep Cycle, this “smart sleep assistant” analyzes your sleep cycles to wake you up while you’re in the lightest Zs possible. The app, which can also be deployed on an Apple Watch, allows you to record sleep events like snoring and sleep talking, and has “sleep aid sounds” to help you fall asleep.

5. Pzizz

Pzizz is a sound-based app that uses sound sequences to help you sleep. Its “dreamscapes” include music, voiceovers and sound effects. The sounds change each night and are designed to help with both nighttime sleep and naps, too.