Neighborhood Canvas For Information On Recent Armed Robberies

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the community’s help in getting information about recent armed robberies.

The robberies have occurred in the areas around Forrest Hill to Mclure, and Sheridan to University.

“We need the community to stay as our eyes and ears. We can’t have a police officer on the corner of every street. So we need the community to stay involved and keep their eyes open,” said Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III.

Late in 2018, the Peoria Police Department, along with CrimeStoppers and Peoria Community Against Violence (PCAV), joined together for neighborhood canvases for information on homicides. Now, they have expanded the canvases for the current issue.

CrimeStoppers coordinator Sherrell Stinson believes the neighborhood canvases help comfort the residents.

“It’s crime. If it’s crime it does not matter small it is or how big, all the way up to murder and homicide. We want to try and get out there to help the community and get information out there,” Stinson said.

Anyone with any information about the recent robberies is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department, or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000. Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.