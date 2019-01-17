Netflix Raising Subscription Fees Again

Hey, it’s Randy. We’re about to pay more for Netflix…Again. They’ve announced their largest price-hike in their 12 year history, and their second price increase in 15 months. The standard, most popular plan, will go from $11 to $13 a month…the lowest plan will go from $8 to $9…and the highest Ultra High Def plan will go from $14 to $16. What it amounts to is that most people will be paying $24 a year more.

They’ll phase in the new rates over the next three months for all current customers. New subscribers will pay the higher price right away.

A big reason for this increase is that Netflix is keeping its customers happy.  Last month, they dropped $100 Million to keep “Friends” for another year, and “Variety” says they spent $13 BILLION on content last year. For comparison, HBO “only” spent $2.5 Billion in 2017, and CBS spent $4 Billion.

So, does this new increase bug you?  Or, are you saying “whatever?”

