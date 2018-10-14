New Disney Exhibit Coming To The Riverfront Museum

New exhibits set to debut at the Peoria Riverfront Museum include “The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain”.

Spain (pictured right), the owner of The Costume Trunk in Peoria, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that this is the first time his collection of nearly 100 framed Disney preparatory drawings, celluloids (cels) and painted backgrounds will be seen by the public.

“I think it’s exciting. I know collectors keep things in vaults and things like that, but part of the fun for me is sharing it,” Spain said.

Spain’s collection is the most comprehensive regional collection of Disney art from 1928-1959. The exhibit examines Disney’s animation innovations as well as the impact of Disney on American culture, from Snow White to Mickey Mouse.

Spain says interest all things “Disney” has exploded over the years.

“It’s fun because there’s interest all over the world this in Disney art anymore. In Europe, Asia, even the Middle East, where people are collecting,” Spain said.

“The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain” opens Oct. 20, along with collections of Tiffany Lamps, Rodin sculpture and an exhibit on the 100 year history of Peoria Players.

