New Group Supports Moms Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Life after having a baby is supposed to be a happy time full of love. However, some women don’t always get the happy feeling after giving birth, they can experience postpartum depression.

Women who deal with postpartum depression after having a baby feel a multitude of different emotions after their bodies have gone through a whirlwind of changes, physical and hormonal.

A new support group for women who are dealing with postpartum depression has been put in place as an open space for women to come.

OSF HealthCare Director of Women’s Services Cindy Martin says it is important that there is a program like this for new mothers.

“What we’re hoping is when women come and actually hear in a group setting their personal stories, that it’s going to help each person realize that they are not alone and that they are not the only person to feel this way,” Martin said.

This is the first support group locally to be open to women to come in and share their experiences with each other. Martin says a group environment can help women discuss their experiences.

“While in a support group you’re in a room full of women experiencing the same feelings and going through the same thing,” said Martin.

The group was inspired by employee Karen Bullock of Chillicothe, who had experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her baby and thought there should be a space for women dealing with postpartum depression to come and share their experiences.

“One person coming forward can make a difference,” said Martin.

Martin said OSF HealthCare is grateful to Bullock for bringing the idea forward and letting it take off.

The group will meet Jan. 8 and every second Tuesday of the month thereafter from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Breastfeeding Resource Center, 7800 N. Sommer Street. No registration is required.