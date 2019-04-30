New Name For South Side Office Of Concern

A re-branding effort has been completed for South Side Office of Concern with the announcement of a new name.

“The South Side Office of Concern will, from this day forward, be known as Phoenix Community Development Services,” CEO Christine Kahl announced Tuesday before a small crowd gathered outside the agency’s Glendale Commons Housing in Peoria.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

“We serve a four county area, we don’t serve just Peoria. Our (old) name was very geographically limiting and we did not feel it reflected what we do and where do it,” Kahl told reporters following the formal announcement.

The agency, which serves nearly 450 people annually, also has a new tagline, “Changing Perspectives, Providing Solutions.”

“We tend to help people who often times, not always, but often times are at the bottom of what life has available to them and we help them find a pathway out of that. To us, that’s what the phoenix resembles.”

Kahl says this is the third re-branding effort for the agency to better reflect the organization and its services.

More information can obtained HERE.