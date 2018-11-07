New Thanksgiving ice cream flavors, identical twins give birth hours apart, and there are a LOT of insects on Earth

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- A west coast ice cream company called Salt & Straw is famous for unusual ice cream flavors. This year, they’ve announced their special varieties for Thanksgiving. You can treat your dinner guests to Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, with turkey fat and skin mixed in; Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans; Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet; Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing; and Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie. BLECCCH! If you want to try these for some reason, you can get them shipped to you. The cost? $65 a pint PLUS $50 or $60 for air shipping.
- Identical Twin Sisters have given birth to daughters on the same day just hours apart at the same hospital!
- All the insects in the world combined weigh 300 times more than all the people in the world combined. THAT’S why there are bugs EVERYWHERE!