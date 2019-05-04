No Flood Evacuations In East Peoria…Yet

City of East Peoria officials and officials from the Fon du Lac Park District say they are continue to monitor the rising levels on their side of the Illinois River.

The river in East Peoria was at 25.83 feet, as of 6:45 a.m. Saturday, with a current crest of 28 feet forecast Monday with more rain forecast in the coming week.

East Peoria officials Saturday afternoon said evacuations are not recommended at this time.

However, if severe flooding continues, residents in the Richland Farms area and those along the river along Main Street and westward will need to have a plan in place for themselves and their pets and have basic supplies ready and provisions for their animals, including food and water. Residents are encouraged to develop a voluntary evacuation plan that can be exercised if an order to evacuate is issued.

No one is allowed, for any reason, on the levee and the city is discouraging people from swimming in those waters because of the swift current and debris.

Residents should not call 911 or the East Peoria Police Department unless they are reporting an emergency.

Information will be issued on the City of East Peoria’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Information will also be issued using the CodeRED texting/messaging system. Residents who have not signed up for the free service can do so HERE. Residents can also download the free CodeRED Mobile Alert app to receive emergency messages in their geographic area.