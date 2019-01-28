No PDC Garbage Collection, CityLink Service Wednesday

Peoria Disposal Company has canceled garbage collection in the City of Peoria Wednesday, Jan. 30 in anticipation of bitter cold wind chills.

PDC will resume operations Thursday and run the rest of the week on a holiday schedule. Wednesday customers will be serviced Thursday, Thursday customers will be serviced Friday and Friday customers will be serviced Saturday.

Additionally, CityLink has announced it will cancel all services Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to the weather forecast. CityLink officials say no decision has been made at this time concerning bus service on Thursday, Jan. 31.