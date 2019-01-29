No PDC Garbage Collection, CountyLink Service Wednesday

Peoria Disposal Company has canceled garbage collection in the City of Peoria Wednesday, Jan. 30 in anticipation of bitter cold wind chills.

PDC will resume operations Thursday and run the rest of the week on a holiday schedule. Wednesday customers will be serviced Thursday, Thursday customers will be serviced Friday and Friday customers will be serviced Saturday.

Additionally, CityLink has announced it will cancel all CountyLink services Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to the weather forecast. Officials say no decision has been made at this time concerning CountyLink service on Thursday, Jan. 31.

