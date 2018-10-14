No Powerball Winner Saturday

The lottery jackpots keep growing.

There was no winning ticket sold for Saturday night’s Powerball game. The numbers were 11, 14, 32, 43 and 65 and the Powerball number of 15.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will now be at least $345 million.

Illinois lottery officials say there were also no $1 million winners matching all five numbers without the Powerball. There were two winning tickets matching four of the five numbers plus the Powerball for a prize of $50,000.

Another $654 million will be up for grabs Tuesday during the next Mega Millions drawing. That is the fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

