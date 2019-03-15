Nominate an Outstanding Local Woman for One of Six Women to Women Leader Awards

Mix 106.9 is proud to again help sponsor the annual Women to Women Leader Awards luncheon on May 14th at The Par-a-Dice Hotel. At this event, The Women’s Fund of The central Illinois Community Foundation will honor outstanding local women.

You can nominate a woman in one of who exhibits excellence as a Community Leader, and is committed to the success of other women. There are six award categories: Business and Professions, Educations and The Arts, Health Care and Wellness, Community Service, The Young Women’s Service Award for an outstanding high school senior, and the emerging leader award that honors a young woman between the ages of 25 and 40. Get complete nomination information here. But don’t delay–The deadline for nominations is April 11th.

Then, join us May 14th for The Women to Women Leader Award Luncheon.