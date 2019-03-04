North Peoria Home Damaged By Fire

A fire that damaged a North Peoria home was located near the fireplace chimney area.

Peoria firefighters responded to 719 W. Teton Drive at 11:17 a.m. Sunday on a report of a possible structure fire. Acting Battalion Chief Scott Strum says fire and smoke were visible as crews arrived at the scene of the two-story residence.

The fire was under control within nine minutes and no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Strum says the fire was contained to an exterior wall and the attic. Firefighters were able to protect personal property in the second floor and the basement from water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.