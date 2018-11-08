Northmoor Road To Reopen Friday

Good news and bad news for Peoria motorists.

City of Peoria officials say Northmoor Road, near the area of Expo Gardens and Richwoods High School, which has been closed for reconstruction, will reopen by the end of the day Friday.

But, Northmoor Road will be closed again in February or March when road construction will resume.

Motorists are urged to use caution because the new traffic pattern may cause confusion and delays the first few days. Also, be aware of the two-way traffic and, as always, watch for pedestrians and school children in the area.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CAT Hosts Annual “Introduce A Girl To STEM” Sheriff Identifies Bar Shooting Suspect 29-Year-Old Used Smoke, .45-Caliber Gun In CA Shooting Update: 13 Dead In California Bar Shooting Authorities: Suspected Gunman Dies In CA Bar “Wall Of Honor” On Display At Illinois Capitol
Comments