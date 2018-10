Get ready for the latest practical fashion craze—Would YOU wear one of these?

A company based in the U.K. is selling the accessory globally to people that aren’t fans of having their noses frozen during the winter season.

Nose warmers are sold in multiple styles to fit any fashion sense and are designed to hook around the ears not dissimilar to how medical face masks are worn.

Whether you prefer fleece, wool, or faux fur there’s a nose warmer out there for those prone to the cold.