Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend is a painful one… A woman in Russia stripped down to do polar plunge into a lake. She got a running start off a dock and attempted a cannonball…but didn’t know the lake had frozen over, so she just bounced and then slid on the ice. OUCH!! See the video HERE.

The jilted jumper suffered a broken ankle, and we think she should have clocked the doofus behind the camera who was laughing.