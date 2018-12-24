Nothing Says Christmas Like Maxing Out Your Credit Cards Buying Presents For…Yourself?

According to a new survey, 7% of Americans say they’ll spend more on buying THEMSELVES stuff this Christmas than they will on anyone else.

And before you judge . . . think about all the deals you took advantage of on Black Friday for yourself.

As for the more generous part of the population, 34% will spend the most on their kids . . . 19% will spend the most on family members . . . 16% on significant others . . . 13% on grandchildren . . . 3% on friends . . . and 1% on pets.

So, whom did YOU spend the moist on this Christmas?