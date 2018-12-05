Now “Veggie Tales is Racist?, More Ads in Streaming TV Services, and Netflix Pays HUGE $$$ to Keep “Friends.”

Today’s Three Things to Know:
- According to a project presented at a “Whiteness Forum” at California State University at San Marcos, the Christian cartoon “Veggie Tales” is racist, because the “bad” guys tend to have ethnic accents, while the “good” ones sound white. The project stated quote “When kids see the good white character triumph over the bad person of color character, they are taught that white is right and minorities are the source of evil.”
- Hulu and AT&T have found a new way to slip ads into the streaming experience. They’re going to start running ad content whenever you PAUSE a show. Theoretically, these ads can help keep subscription costs down, so there’s that.
- Fans of “Friends” on Netflix can calm down. The show will remain on Netflix, but they had to pay serious money to keep it. It will cost Netflix between $70 million and $100 million for 2019 alone. Up to now, they’d been paying $30 million a year. As Ross says, “Dude, we are SO gonna party!”