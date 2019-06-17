NWS: Saturday Night Tornado Confirmed Near South Pekin

Saturday night storms in central Illinois included a tornado in Tazewell County.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado near South Pekin resulted in tree and structural damage.

The tornado, with wind of 105 mph, touched down in an open field a half-mile northwest of the intersection of Deppert Road and Christmas Tree Road. The tornado had a width of 200 yards and hit four homes over its 2.5 mile path.

Some trees up to 1.5 to 3 feet in diameter were snapped off. One shed along Christmas Tree Road was destroyed and a garage was completely shifted off its foundation.

The main home damage was to roofing shingles and siding.

There were no injuries or deaths.

The National Weather Service said another EF-1 tornado touched down near Bellflower in McLean County.