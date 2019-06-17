NWS: Saturday Night Tornado Confirmed Near South Pekin

Saturday night storms in central Illinois included a tornado in Tazewell County.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado near South Pekin resulted in tree and structural damage.

The tornado, with wind of 105 mph, touched down in an open field a half-mile northwest of the intersection of Deppert Road and Christmas Tree Road. The tornado had a width of 200 yards and hit four homes over its 2.5 mile path.

Some trees up to 1.5 to 3 feet in diameter were snapped off. One shed along Christmas Tree Road was destroyed and a garage was completely shifted off its foundation.

The main home damage was to roofing shingles and siding.

There were no injuries or deaths.

The National Weather Service said another EF-1 tornado touched down near Bellflower in McLean County.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

More US Troops In The Middle East Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer Applications Accepted To Fill Peoria County Vacancies Bradley University Earns Top Ranking For Jobs Gloria Vanderbilt, Heiress, Jeans Queen, Dies At 95 Trial In Slaying Of Chinese Scholar Continues In Peoria
Comments